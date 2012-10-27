SHANGHAI Oct 27 The exposure of Shanghai's
banks to heavily-indebted Chinese steel merchants is under
control, the city's banking regulator said, with a
non-performing loan ratio of 1.31 percent.
Chinese banks are pursuing steel traders to recover loans
that many borrowers say they cannot repay. The drive to recover
the money is a sign of strain on China's financial system at a
time when China's leaders are considering launching another
package of incentives to boost the economy, and banks are
worried about bad debts piling up.
Steel traders had an overall credit line of 185.3 billion
yuan ($29.65 billion) with Shanghai's banking sector at the end
of September, the Shanghai bureau of the China Banking
Regulatory Commission said in an email on Friday.
Non-performing loans from steel traders stood at 2.4 billion
yuan and the non-performing loan ratio was 1.31 percent, the
bureau said.
"Right now the risk is under control," the bureau's
statement said.
At the end of last year, China's steel industry had a total
debt burden of $400 billion. Some of China's leading mills owe
200-300 billion yuan, according to the China Iron and Steel
Association.
($1 = 6.2489 Chinese yuan)
