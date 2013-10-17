MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 9
DUBAI, April 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 17 Shanghai Baosight Software Co Ltd
* Says plans to sign data centre-related deal with China Telecom's Shanghai branch
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zaq83v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
DUBAI, April 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.