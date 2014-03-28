BRIEF-General Dynamics sees 2017 aerospace group revenue up about 6 pct - SEC filing
* For 2017 sees aerospace group revenue to increase about 6 percent from 2016;combat systems group revenue to increase 6-7 percent - SEC filing
March 28 Shanghai CIMIC Holdings Co Ltd
* Says signs contract with Disney on using Disney's brand for its products
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dap97v
* Announced opening of four new IBM cloud data centers in the U.S.; two new facilities in Dallas and two new facilities in Washington, D.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: