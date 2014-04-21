BRIEF-Exxon Mobil sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.77per share
* Exxonmobil - q2 dividend of $0.77 per share compares with $0.75 per share paid in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to raise the buyout offer for hospital operator Chindex International Inc to $24 per share from $19.50
* Says Chindex board recommends its shareholders vote for the privatisation proposal led by Shanghai Fosun and TPG
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.57per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: