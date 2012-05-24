SHANGHAI May 24 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding said on Thursday it has not received notification from regulators in China and Hong Kong that it was under investigation over its its finances.

Shanghai Pharma shares fell to a lifetime low on Wednesday after domestic media reported that the firm was under investigation by securities regulators over one of the entities it recently acquired. The entity had overstated its profit, the media had reported.

"As of the date of this announcement, the company has not received any notification from the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Hong Kong stock exchange about the commencing of any investigation into the company's finances or other issues," Shanghai Pharma said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)