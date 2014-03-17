BRIEF-People’s Utah Bancorp says CEO Richard Beard to retire; Len Williams to replace Beard
* Len Williams will replace Beard at both PUB and PIB at time of Beard's retirement
SHANGHAI, March 17 Shares of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd were suspended from trading on Monday pending an important announcement, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said.
The announcement came after a source-based report by China Business News that Pudong Development Bank will likely acquire state-owned trust firm Shanghai Trust as part of the Shanghai government's plan to consolidate the city's financial industry. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)
NEW YORK, April 26 Record high U.S. stock prices are providing the California State Teachers' Retirement System with profit-taking opportunities as it cuts exposure to U.S. equities and moves money off shore, the plan's chief investment officer told Reuters on Wednesday.