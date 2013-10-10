MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may follow oil prices up in wake of U.S. Syria attack
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
Oct 10 Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept contract sales up 44 percent y/y
* Says has reached full-year sales target at end of Sept Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dyf73v Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
* Sells PRO Unlimited increasing value of company by 2.5 times in 2.5 years