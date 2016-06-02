COLOMBO, June 2 Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Asia
opened its first resort in Sri Lanka's southern
district of Hambantota where the country is considering creating
a special economic zone for Chinese investors.
The 300-room Shangri-La's Hambantota Resort and Spa in 145
acres of beach-front land is the first of the two luxury
property development projects in Sri Lanka that the Hong Kong
listed group planned following the end of the country's 26-year
war seven years ago.
Shangri-La is building another 500-room hotel in the capital
Colombo near a planned $1.4 billion Chinese luxury real estate
project which is under construction and expected to open in the
first quarter of next year.
The group initially planned to spend $500 million on the
Colombo project and the Hambantota resort but later the company
said the cost had gone up by at least 10 percent to $550 million
due to design changes. Government officials said the cost could
be higher than $550 million due to delays.
It originally expected to complete the first phase of
Hambantota project in August 2013 and Colombo hotel was expected
to open in early 2014.
Lori Lincoln, director of corporate communications at
Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts told Reuters via email the
Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo would open in late 2017, she
declined to give details on the company's total investments in
Sri Lanka.
Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts currently manages 98 hotels
around the world under the Shangri-La brand with a room
inventory of over 40,000.
Sri Lanka's Tourism Minister John Amaratunga last week said
the country's tourism industry was targeting 2.5 million
visitors this year and revenues of $3.5 billion.
Total arrivals hit a record high of 1.8 million in 2015,
while revenue from Sri Lanka's leisure sector also peaked
at$2.43 billion last year.
Arrivals rose 11.6 percent year-on-year in April, with the
number of foreign visitors rising nearly every month since the
nearly three-decade-long civil war ended in May, 2009.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez. Editing by Jane
