BRIEF-Runway Global Holdings seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 For a full statement on the results of Shangri-La Asia Ltd, which is an investment holding company that together with its subsidiaries owns and operates hotels and associated properties and provides hotel management and related services, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's No.1 hypermarket chain had been loss-making in China