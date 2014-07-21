July 21 British waste manager Shanks Group Plc said first-half results would be hurt by a strengthening pound and further weakness at its solid waste business in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Solid waste, particularly in the Netherlands, was under increased margin pressure due to a further reduction in the volume and prices of key recyclates, as well as aggressive market pricing, Shanks said.

The company said it expected full-year results broadly in line with expectations if the solid waste market did not weaken further in the three markets. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)