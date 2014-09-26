Sept 26 British waste manager Shanks Group Plc
said it expected full-year results to be about 15
percent below management's estimates, hurt by weakness at its
solid waste business in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Solid waste, particularly in the Netherlands, was under
increased margin pressure due to a further reduction in the
volume and prices of key recyclates, as well as aggressive
market pricing, Shanks said.
Shanks, one of the largest solid waste managers in the
Netherlands, has been struggling to overcome the effects of a
long-running slump in the Dutch construction market.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)