Nov 6 Shanks Group Plc, which cautioned last month that full-year results would be below its estimates, posted a 39 percent fall in first-half profit due to deteriorating conditions at its Benelux solid-waste management business.

The company, which reprocesses commercial, industrial and construction waste to produce usable fuel, said underlying pretax profit fell to 11.2 million pounds ($17.9 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 18.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 6 percent to 304.8 million pounds. At constant currency, revenue was down 1 percent. ($1 = 0.6254 British pound)