Sept 26 British waste management firm Shanks
Group Plc warned that profit for the year would fall
short of analysts' expectations following a sharp slowdown in
the United Kingdom and Dutch solid waste markets.
Falling prices for recyclable materials and stiffer
competition have weighed on margins at the company's solid UK
and Dutch solid waste businesses, Shanks said.
"The UK and Dutch Solid Waste businesses have been impacted
by the northern European recession and record lows in
construction output," the company said.
Analysts on average expect the company to report a pretax
profit of 36 million pounds ($58.52 million) for the year ending
March 31, 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Of Shanks' four divisions, solid waste contributed 37
percent to its profit last year.
Shares in the company, which also operates in Belgium and
Canada, closed at 90.25 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Tuesday. They have gained 19 percent over the past three months.