Nov 7 British waste management company Shanks
Group Plc posted a 9 percent rise in first-half profit
as its hazardous waste business performed strongly and it reaped
the benefits of cost cutting at its European solid waste
business.
Shanks, which reprocesses commercial, industrial and
construction waste, said the European solid waste market
remained challenging but the cost cutting, along with profits
from other businesses, had kept the company on track to meet
full-year expectations.
Underlying pretax profit rose to 18.3 million pounds ($29.42
million) in the six months ended Sept. 30 from 16.8 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to 325.3 million pounds.