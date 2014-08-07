UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
Aug 7 Shanks Group Plc :
* Fire at Elwa Frog Island MBT facility
* Announces that there was a fire on Monday at its Frog Island facility and that business continuity plans have been implemented and are working well
* There were no injuries and fire was brought under control without risk to public
* Impact of fire is currently not expected to be material to financial performance of group
* Assessing extent of damage at site, which will be fully repaired, and will report on recommissioning progress in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SKS.L JLEN.L]
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend