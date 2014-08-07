Aug 7 Shanks Group Plc :

* Fire at Elwa Frog Island MBT facility

* Announces that there was a fire on Monday at its Frog Island facility and that business continuity plans have been implemented and are working well

* There were no injuries and fire was brought under control without risk to public

* Impact of fire is currently not expected to be material to financial performance of group

* Assessing extent of damage at site, which will be fully repaired, and will report on recommissioning progress in due course