HONG KONG Nov 5 China Shanshui Cement
has been unable to raise sufficient funds to repay onshore debt
that is coming due on November 12 and is uncertain about
financing the repayment, the company said in a stock exchange
filing.
In the statement to the Hong Kong exchange, the company said
such a default on onshore debt could trigger cross default
provisions on various financial facilities including the bonds
due 2020.
The $500 million bond fell 3 points in price to 89/91 cents
on the dollar after the announcement.
