HONG KONG Nov 5 China Shanshui Cement has been unable to raise sufficient funds to repay onshore debt that is coming due on November 12 and is uncertain about financing the repayment, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

In the statement to the Hong Kong exchange, the company said such a default on onshore debt could trigger cross default provisions on various financial facilities including the bonds due 2020.

The $500 million bond fell 3 points in price to 89/91 cents on the dollar after the announcement.