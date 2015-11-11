* Firms says default certain for repayments on $500 mln 2020
bonds
* Sign that authorities willing to let weaker firms fail
* Shanshui dollar bonds drop sharply on news
* First public default by a company was only in 2014
HONG KONG, Nov 11 China Shanshui Cement
warned investors it will default on more than $300
million of onshore debt payments due on Thursday and will seek
to appoint liquidators, a sign Chinese authorities are more
willing to let weak firms fail.
The privately controlled company, with a market
capitalisation of $2.7 billion, has felt the squeeze from
falling demand in a sector struggling with overcapacity as the
giant economy shifts gears.
It reported a 31 percent decline in revenues and a net loss
for the first half of the year. At that time, long-term
borrowings were over 8 billion yuan ($1.25 billion).
Chinese authorities are keen for markets to price credit
risk more accurately, in part to provide a check on industrial
overcapacity, and so are likely to increasingly distinguish
between stronger firms and weaker ones, analysts said.
"It's a sign that bailouts are not for everybody and that
the slowing economy is taking its toll on the non-investment
grade sector," said Warut Promboon, chief rating officer at
Dagong Global Credit Rating.
"The strong names will get the benefit of cheap funding
because the central bank will keep monetary conditions easy
while the riskier credits will have a hard time refinancing
because of weakening metrics," Promboon said.
Chinese markets have operated for years under the assumption
that most bonds are state guaranteed, highlighting the
difficulty of pricing risk in the country.
The first public default, by Chaori Solar, was only in 2014
and since then there has been a trickle of missed debt payments
as companies were left to defend for themselves.
It was only in April this year that Baoding Tianwei Baobian
Electric Co Ltd became the first state-owned firm
allowed to default.
DOLLAR DEBT PLUNGES
Shanshui's board said in a stock exchange filing it had
concluded that it would be unable to repay holders of a bond
maturing on Thursday, so had decided to petition to wind-up the
company.
The 2 billion yuan bond was issued by its
fully-owned subsidiary Shandong Shanshui.
The default would trigger an accelerated repayment clause on
its $500 million in dollar bonds due 2020, and
so constitute a default event on those bonds as well, it said.
Those bonds, trading around 80 cents on the dollar on
Tuesday, plunged to 45 cents on Wednesday after the
announcement, before recovering to trade around 65 cents.
The company also has $28 million in outstanding bonds due in
2016, Reuters calculations show.
The company's shares have been suspended since April.
"The call of the hour is for the cement sector to have
meaningful consolidation. It suffers from overcapacity and
environmental issues, increasing the pressure on players to weed
out competition in order to gain economies of scale and sustain
market share," said Nancy Koh, a DBS credit analyst in
Singapore.
Shanshui's situation has been complicated by a fight for
management control, which analysts said had unnerved lenders.
Privately owned Tianrui Group, which owns a 28.61 percent
stake in Shanshui, failed earlier this year in attempts to
remove most directors of the company. Tianrui's latest proposal
to remove directors is due to be heard at an extraordinary
general meeting on Nov 25.
Two other major shareholders, China National Building
Material holding 16.67 percent of the company and Asia
Cement Corporation which owns 20.96 percent, have an
outstanding buy-out offer. The terms have not been made public.
"Management tussles accelerated its operational and
financial deterioration, on top of being in an industry plagued
by overcapacity," said Mervyn Teo, analyst with Lucror
Analytics, an independent credit research firm.
Standard & Poor's warned in June of a heightened repayment
risk by Shanshui and cut its bond rating to CCC from B-plus.
After Wednesday's announcement, Fitch Ratings lowered its
assessment of Shanshui to restricted default rating (RD),
indicating a high chance of default, from C.
Other buyers could emerge for Shanshui, Lucror Analytics
said in a note.
"We last saw this with the bailout of Shanghai Chaori Solar
by a China bad loan bank, Great Wall Asset Management in 2014,"
the note said. "We believe the most probable outcome could be
that the company is taken over by a strong party and bondholders
are repaid in full."
