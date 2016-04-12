SHANGHAI, April 12 Chinese courts have ordered cash-strapped Shandong Shanshui Cement Group Ltd to pay back its creditors 2.4 billion yuan ($372 million), the company said in a statement posted on the Shanghai Clearing House website on Tuesday.

The company said it was unlikely to be able to make the required payments due to financial difficulties, and the courts would take steps such as auctioning off the firm's assets to meet these obligations.

Defaults have accelerated among Chinese companies, particularly in the heavy industrial sectors including steel and cement, which have been hard hit by China's economic slowdown.

Bond defaults by the cement maker, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd, had led creditors to turn to legal avenues to seek repayments.

Shandong Shanshui Cement's statement to the clearing house outlined the current status of almost 100 suits against the indebted company and showed that various courts had ordered it to pay back principal and interest to creditors burnt by unmet bond repayments.

Reuters was unable to reach Shandong Shanshui Cement for comment.

Courts have ruled on eight out of a total 96 cases against the company, although these were some of the largest suits, the statement showed. The total amount being sought is around $764 million.

The courts have ordered repayments to be made to creditors including China Merchants Bank, Qilu Asset Management and regional lender China Guangfa Bank (CGB). (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Susan Fenton)