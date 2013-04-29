LONDON, April 29 Shanta Gold, the East
Africa-focused miner, said it hedged almost half of its forecast
2013 production, joining a growing list of smaller gold
producers who have locked-in future output to protect against
volatile prices.
Small single-commodity producers are particularly on edge
with gold down 13 percent so far this year. The precious
metal plunged to a two-year low earlier this month, experiencing
the biggest single-day price drop in thirty years.
London AIM-listed Shanta said it sold 30,000 ounces at
$1,429 per ounce in a statement on Monday, slightly below
current spot prices but above the $1,321 low touched just two
weeks ago.
Russian-focused miner Petropavlovsk said in February
it would hedge almost half its output until March 2014. Avocet
, the West Africa-focused gold producer, is also signed
into forward sale deals.
Hedging through selling production forward was a popular way
for miners to lock in prices in the late 1990s and early 2000s
but as gold prices soared hedged miners such as Barrick Gold
and AngloGold Ashanti lost a fortune in
potential profits.
Mike Houston, chief executive of Shanta Gold, said hedging
was not usually a preferred option.
"Shanta in principle does not favour hedging/forward sales
unless, as in this particular situation, it is put in place to
provide stability during an important period in the company's
development".
Shanta is ramping up output having started producing from
its flagship New Luika Gold Mine in Tanzania last year and
targeting 430,000 ounce output over the next five years.
Kate Craig, analyst at Liberum, said in a note the hedge
would support the company's cash flow as it increases production
to full capacity. She expected the forward sales to hit earnings
for the year by around seven percent.