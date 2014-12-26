BRIEF-Minsheng Education Group updates on partial exercise of over-allotment option
* Estimates it will receive additional net proceeds of about HK$24.0 million from exercise of over-allotment option
Dec 26 Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Li Qiuxi and Vice Chairman Wang Jingmin resign due to change in job roles
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vgik4f
