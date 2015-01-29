Jan 29 Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd

* Says expects 2014 net profit to fall 55-65 percent y/y versus net profit of 960.4 million yuan ($153.76 million) previous year

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CgIrRm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)