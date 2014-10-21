RPT-UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
Oct 21 Shanxi Securities Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Zhang Guanghui resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1x3FH3h
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Other major bondholders expected to greenlight proposal (Adds background, Daewoo sale plan)