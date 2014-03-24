March 24 Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit down 27.6 percent y/y at 960.4 million yuan ($154.28 million)

* Says to target mass market in 2014, shifting away from focus on officials, business executives

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sad87v

