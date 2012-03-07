(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
By Kane Wu
HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters Basis Point) - China's
major coal producing province, Shanxi, is expected to see a wave
of financings as local and state-owned mining firms rush in to
acquire smaller companies in response to the provincial
government's push to reduce the number of coal mines and rebuild
the coal mining scene in the province.
Already, a handful of large firms had assigned banks to
arrange loans for their new acquisitions and reconstruction
projects. And among them were the Shanxi units of China National
Coal Group Corp, Lu'An Mining Industry Group Co Ltd
and Shanxi Coal Import & Export Group Co Ltd.
"Each of these large companies has huge financing demands
(up to a few billion renminbi), we are in talks with several of
them," a banking source with a major state-owned commercial bank
told Basis Point.
"The Shanxi provincial government has been pushing a mining
restructuring master plan since a few years ago. The aim is to
reduce the number of coal mines, with the seven biggest
state-owned coal mining companies taking up the majority of the
total coal output," another source with another state-owned bank
said.
The source named Datong Coal Mine Group Co Ltd,
Shanxi Coking Coal Group Co Ltd, Yangquan Coal
Industry (Group) Co Ltd, Jincheng Anthracite Mining
Group Co Ltd, Shanxi Coal Transportation & Sales Group Co Ltd
and the above mentioned Lu'An and Shanxi Coal Import & Export as
the seven largest coal mining companies in Shanxi.
These Shanxi-based firms, along with the local units of
China National Coal, had been widely engaged in a series of M&A
activities to buy out privately-owned coal mines, the source
said.
"This (M&A) is the first stage of the master plan. When the
big groups clean up the mining scene in the province, the second
stage will be to reconstruct the mining plants and upgrade the
technologies," the source said.
According to a survey conducted with 50 Shanxi coal mining
firms by Chinese newspaper Financial News on February 6, over
Rmb137bn in financing will be needed to back the reconstruction
and upgrade projects after the M&A stage was completed.
The survey report said the number of coal mines in Shanxi
had been reduced to 1,053 at the end of 2010 from 4,278 in 2005
and that 80% of them would need reconstruction. The local
government was hoping that big mining groups would take up more
than 75% of the total coal output.
SYNDICATED LOANS
Banking sources said the relationship banks of the mining
groups, including Bank of Communications Co Ltd
, China Development Bank Corp, and the "Big
Four" state-owned banks -- Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
, Bank of China Ltd ,
China Construction Bank Corp and Industrial
& Commercial Bank of China Ltd , were
expected to form syndication groups this year as liquidity
shortage deterred banks from holding big chunks of loan assets.
"Each one of the big banks has existing bilateral credits
with these groups. With tightened credit limits, banks can no
longer hold large amounts bilaterally and will likely bring
deals to syndication (and sell down to other lenders)," the
first source said.
"We are restricted by the 75% debt-deposit ratio
requirement, it is almost impossible for one bank to complete a
multi-billion credit. But I don't think the big four will come
together as a group. They each tend to lead syndications
separately," a source with one of the "Big Four" banks said.
"And Lu'An alone needs more than Rmb10bn for these purposes,"
the source added.
CDB, for example, is syndicating a Rmb2bn-plus loan for
Lu'An and a Rmb7bn-plus five-year loan for Shanxi Coal Import &
Export
Separately, BOC is arranging up to Rmb5bn in loans for a few
companies, among which 90% would be raised for Lu'An as well,
according to a Shanxi-based banking source.
The Changzhi branch of ICBC is also arranging a separate
syndicated financing for Lu'An. Changzhi city is where Lu'An is
located.
However, the second source, who is familiar with the deals,
said it would be difficult to structure the syndicated loans as
each financing would be used for a series of different M&A
projects.
"If you separate each project, the amount will not be big
enough for syndication. But if you group them, one loan can't go
to a number of M&A projects," the source said.
None of the CDB and BOC loans have been officially launched,
according to sources.
Lu'An and Shanxi Coal Import & Export were not immediately
available for comment.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)