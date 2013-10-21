UAW says membership rose 1.8 pct in 2016
WASHINGTON, April 4 Membership in the United Auto Workers union rose by 7,300 workers in 2016 to 415,963, the seventh straight year of small gains for the American labor union.
Oct 21 Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept net profit down 4.61 percent y/y at 1.19 billion yuan ($195 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bag93v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0968 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, April 4 Membership in the United Auto Workers union rose by 7,300 workers in 2016 to 415,963, the seventh straight year of small gains for the American labor union.
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)