Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:
April 2 Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to place shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gym28v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:
* Its general meeting of shareholders resolves to pay FY 2016 dividend at 12.31 zloty ($3.11) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9638 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)