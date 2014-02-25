BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
BOSTON Feb 25 Norwest Venture Partners led a $40 million investment in Shape Security, a Mountain View, California-based startup that sells technology to protect websites from cyber attacks.
Other investors include Sierra Ventures and existing shareholders Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Venrock, Google Inc's Google Ventures, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt's TomorrowVentures and Allegis Capital.
Shape Security has raised $66 million to date. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.