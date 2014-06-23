BRIEF-Huapont Life Science to buy 48.3 pct stake in Lijiang tourism firm for 139.4 mln yuan
* Says it plans to buy 48.3 percent stake in a Lijiang-based tourism firm for totaling 139.4 million yuan, from co's controlling shareholder
June 23 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says has raised 357.2 million yuan ($57.53 million) in Shanghai IPO
* Says the online part of the sale has attracted interest amounting to 295.17 times the amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nwsGut
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy 48.3 percent stake in a Lijiang-based tourism firm for totaling 139.4 million yuan, from co's controlling shareholder
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.