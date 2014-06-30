BRIEF-Rion chairman to resign
* Says chairman Kiyotsune Inoue will resign effective June 23
June 30 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says trading in its shares to debut on July 2 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lJ2BdS
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says chairman Kiyotsune Inoue will resign effective June 23
* Says guidance issued in connection with full year report 2016 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)