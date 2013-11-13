Reuters Market Eye - Trading in Indian shares and equity derivatives will remain open on Thursday and it will be closed on Friday, according to a spokeswoman of National Stock Exchange and a BSE statement posted on its web site.

Spokespersons of the two stock exchanges had earlier in the day told Reuters that trading would be closed on Thursday but opened on Friday.

The exchanges shifted that position later in the day attributing the same to a decision by India's market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at a meeting earlier in the day, a BSE spokesman told Reuters.

Indian debt and forex markets will also remain open on Thursday after the Maharashtra state government shifted its holiday due to a religious festival to Friday, a senior trade body official said.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)