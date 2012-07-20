* Sudan-related shareholder measure gets 59 pct support
* ING took no position on the resolution
* Unusual circumstances show challenges for activists
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, July 20 A shareholder group scored its
first voting victory after five years of urging mutual funds to
sell stocks tied to Sudan, but the win underscores the
challenges human rights activists often face.
On June 28 investors in ING Emerging Countries Fund
voted 59 percent in favor of a nonbinding resolution
barring the Sudan-related holdings and only 11 percent opposed.
The vote came after the ING fund's board took no position on the
resolution; fund managers usually oppose such resolutions.
ING's neutrality was key for the measure to get a majority,
said Eric Cohen, chair of resolution sponsor Investors Against
Genocide.
The nonprofit group aims to pressure oil companies doing
business with the government of Sudan, widely accused of rights
abuses. The activist group has backed similar efforts at more
than 80 other funds run by companies such as Fidelity
Investments and Vanguard Group, but had never received above 31
percent support.
"We're very excited and feel the results of this vote really
validates what we've been saying all along," Cohen said. "The
shareholders really want this, that's why the funds ought to be
paying attention."
The fund is run by ING Investments, part of Dutch-based ING
Groep N.V..
ING executives declined to be interviewed on questions like
whether they plan to sell the Sudan-related shares. A
spokeswoman, Annette Bronkesh, conveyed a statement from ING's
fund board that it has asked managers for "additional
information on these matters for consideration at future board
meetings."
INDIRECT ROLE
The events at ING show how fund investors still play only an
indirect role in how their money is managed. Unlike public
companies with annual meetings, most mutual funds hold
shareholder meetings only occasionally, such as for bylaw
changes.
In the ING case, the $71.6 million Emerging Countries Fund
held its June special meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona, seeking
approval of a plan to merge the fund into the $55.5 million ING
Emerging Markets Equity Fund. ING's Bronkesh said the
fund merger proposal won 94 percent of shares voted and was
scheduled to be completed at the close of business on July 20.
Cohen said his group had filed the measure at ING Emerging
Countries Fund four years ago in hopes the fund would hold a
meeting someday.
The activist group still has proposals pending at about 120
other mutual funds, though it withdrew proposals at managers T.
Rowe Price Group and TIAA-CREF as they sold energy
stocks in question. These include PetroChina Co Ltd
and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, known as Sinopec
.
The activists aim to pressure the oil companies they blame
for helping the Sudanese government in Khartoum finance military
actions that led to human rights abuses in places like the
country's western Darfur region and in South Sudan.
South Sudan gained independence last July after more than
two decades of war between the mostly Christian south and Arab
north, but tensions remain high after clashes in contested
borderlands and disputes over oil payments.
As of January the activists counted $2.7 million worth of
holdings among the two ING funds in PetroChina, Sinopec and a
third firm, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. ING, in postings
on its website on its holdings as of March 30, showed both funds
holding stakes only in PetroChina.
ING initially sought permission from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to leave the shareholder question off of the
ballot for the special meeting, but the SEC turned down the
request. In a May 10 regulatory filing, the ING fund board said
it had decided to stay neutral on the measure.
The letter gave several reasons: the fund would no longer
exist after the merger, and it is already prohibited from
violating sanctions on Sudan. Those laws do not, however,
prohibit investments in the foreign oil companies.
Cohen said his activist group plans to reach out to ING
again, to press it to follow shareholder wishes.
"Once the board of the newly merged funds meet, we hope that
board members will decide to respond to the clear wishes of the
fund shareholders and announce a policy to avoid investments
with ties to genocide," Cohen said via e-mail.