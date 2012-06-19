By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, June 19
LONDON, June 19 A prolonged "shareholder spring"
of confrontation between investors and executives would harm
British firms, the head of one of Britain's biggest investor
groups said on Tuesday.
Investor challenges to executive pay rises and management
performance have gained momentum globally, particularly at a
time of falling share prices. Shareholders have welcomed their
greater influence at annual company meetings.
But the head of the Investment Management Association, whose
members manage over 3.9 trillion pounds ($6.1 trillion) in
assets, said it would be bad to have such battles every year.
"Let's not forget these companies are major contributors to
the British economy, major employers. We want them to be well
run, not continuously mired in controversy with shareholders,"
Richard Saunders told British lawmakers.
"It's a little bit of a wake-up call to boards... They will
reach out more, there will be more dialogue so we will probably
see less cases in the coming years."
He was speaking to a panel investigating how to improve
corporate governance and whose findings will shape the work of
new regulatory bodies being set up next year.
High-profile victims of the shareholder spring include
Andrew Moss, who quit as head of insurer Aviva after investors
rejected his pay plans. Last week, shareholders rejected the pay
rise proposed by Martin Sorrell, head of the world's largest
advertising agency, WPP.
The director general of the Association of British Insurers
(ABI), whose members own about a fifth of Britain's publicly
traded shares, told the panel that the shareholder challenges
were about more factors than just pay.
"What we hope and believe is emerging from this is an
approach of engagement that will address those issues so there
is consultation," Otto Thoresen said.
Banks bailed out by taxpayers in the global financial crisis
have been under particular pressure from regulators to restrain
bonus payouts. Europe's top regulatory official Michel Barnier
has proposed a pan-EU law that would give investors legal clout
to curb bosses' pay and set caps on executive bonuses.