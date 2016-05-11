BRIEF-Marston's says raises 78.9 mln stg via placing
* Total of 57,600,995 new ordinary shares of 7.375 pence each have been placed at a price of 137.0 pence per placing share
May 11 ShareHope Medicine :
* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.5 per share to shareholders for 2015
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$110,233,770 in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLsA
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.16 billion yuan ($313.46 million) share private placement