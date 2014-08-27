Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
Reuters Market Eye - Indian companies with significant sales to Europe gain.
Expectations grow for further ECB monetary stimulus measures.
Havells India's (HVEL.NS) surges 6.3 percent, Motherson Sumi (MOSS.NS) gains 5.9 percent, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) is up 1.3 percent.
Tata Motors is up 1.9 percent on hopes its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover will gain from the stimulus.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.