An electronic billboard advertising Sahara Group is seen on top of a building at a residential area in Mumbai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Sahara Housingfina Corp(SAHR.BO) and Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd(SAHM.BO) fall after Subrata Roy, head of Sahara conglomerate, turned himself in to police on Friday.

The Supreme Court had last week ordered his arrest for failing to appear at a hearing in a long-running dispute with the country's securities regulator.

Group's non-banking finance arm, Sahara Housingfina is down 3.5 percent, while Sahara One Media and Entertainment, which owns group television channels falls 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)