SYDNEY Jan 28 Shares in electronics and entertainment retailer JB Hi Fi Ltd rose as much as 11 percent on Tuesday after the Australian company said its total sales for the six months ended December 31 climbed 6.8 percent to A$1.94 billion.

The company said it was maintaining its full-year sales growth guidance of 6 percent to 8 percent.

Shares in JB jumped 10.7 percent by 2317 GMT to touch near two-week highs of A$20.25. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)