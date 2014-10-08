A worker fills diesel in a taxi at a fuel station in Kolkata January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of oil companies surge after Brent falls to 27-month low on global growth, oil glut concerns.

Refiners benefit from lower oil because of higher margins, while explorers benefit from reduced subsidy burdens.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) surges 4.4 percent, Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) rises 3.7 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) is up 3.6 percent.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) gains 1.7 percent, while Oil India (OILI.NS) is up 0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)