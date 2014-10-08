Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares of oil companies surge after Brent falls to 27-month low on global growth, oil glut concerns.
Refiners benefit from lower oil because of higher margins, while explorers benefit from reduced subsidy burdens.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) surges 4.4 percent, Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) rises 3.7 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) is up 3.6 percent.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) gains 1.7 percent, while Oil India (OILI.NS) is up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.