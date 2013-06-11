A broker looks at a computer screen as he talks on a phone at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) provisionally sold 8.85 billion rupees worth of Indian stocks on Tuesday, marking their biggest single-day sale since February 28, exchange and regulatory data shows.

The selling coincides with over 1.5 percent fall in the BSE Sensex as rupee's continued weakness was seen stoking fears that foreign investors may pare positions, thereby increasing chances of Indian stocks falling further.

Foreign funds have also been net sellers in Indian debt over 13 successive sessions, selling over $2.7 billion, and the inflows into Indian stocks have become uneven over the last few sessions with heavy selling also seen in Index futures.

FIIs have sold index futures worth 55.66 billion rupees so far in June, regulatory data shows. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)