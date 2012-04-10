Tourists relax at the Anjuna beach in Goa March 14, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Thomas Cook (India) Ltd surged to its highest since September 2010 after Business Standard reported parent Thomas Cook Group was looking to sell a stake at a significant premium, citing unnamed market sources.

The newspaper said Thomas Cook was looking to sell its 77.1 stake in the Indian tour operator unit at 105 rupees a share, which would mark almost a 65 percent premium to Monday's closing price.

Shares in the Indian unit were last up 8.3 percent at 69.10 rupees, after earlier in the morning gaining as much as 20 percent to 76.55 rupees, around a 19-month high.

Thomas Cook officials could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Thomas Cook said in February it planned to sell its 77 percent stake in Thomas Cook India (THOM.NS) to bring down its debt of about 890 million pounds.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Sanjeev Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)