REFILE-BRIEF-KKR, Innovation Network Corp plan bid for Toshiba's memory unit - Nikkei
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
MADRID Oct 1 Share Trading Suspended In Spain's Amadeus
* Barclays and Goldman Sachs are placing a 3 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus belonging to Malta Pension Investments, according to a statement filed to the stock market regulator on Tuesday. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)
April 21 A group of iHeartMedia Inc lenders has signed a cooperation agreement to oppose the debt overhaul of the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, presenting a threat to the company's bid to avoid bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.