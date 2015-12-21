Dec 21 Shari Redstone refused an offer from her media mogul father Sumner to sell her 20 percent stake in the holding company that controls Viacom Inc and CBS Corp for $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The offer made in November 2014 would have required Shari to give up her right to become chairman of the two companies upon the death of her father, now 92, the Journal reported, citing documents and people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/22kOW0B)

CBS declined to comment, while Viacom did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)