DUBAI, March 10 Sharjah Islamic Bank
(SIB) priced a $500 million sukuk of five years duration on
Tuesday, a document from lead managers showed.
The Islamic bond was priced at a spread of 110 basis points
over midswaps and carried a profit rate of 2.843 percent, the
document said.
The final spread was at the tight end of price guidance
issued earlier in the day of 115 bps, plus or minus 5 bps, over
the benchmark. The order book was worth around $3 billion, the
earlier update from lead managers showed.
SIB's sukuk was arranged by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
, Al Hilal Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates
NBD, HSBC, KFH Investment and Standard
Chartered and was sold after a series of investor
meetings in Asia and Europe.
(Reporting by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)