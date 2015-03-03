DUBAI, March 3 Sharjah Islamic Bank is planning to meet fixed income investors starting Thursday ahead of a potential U.S. dollar benchmark sukuk issue, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The United Arab Emirates-based bank has picked Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank , Emirates NBD, HSBC, KFH Investment and Standard Chartered to arrange the sukuk sale, it showed.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

Investor meetings will be held in Asia and Europe, and a transaction will follow subject to market conditions, as per the document.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)