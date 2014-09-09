BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Sharjah has announced initial price guidance of 120bp area over mid-swaps for a US dollar benchmark-sized 10-year sukuk, according to a lead manager.
That follows initial price thoughts of low-mid 100s over mid-swaps, released earlier on Tuesday.
Demand for the bond, which is expected to price on Wednesday, is more than US$4bn.
HSBC, KFH Investment, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers on the Reg S sukuk.
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago