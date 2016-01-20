DUBAI Jan 20 The emirate of Sharjah will raise
$500 million through a five-year sukuk transaction, which could
price as early as Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers
showed.
The sovereign is currently retaining the pricing, as
announced on Tuesday, in the area of 250 basis points over
midswaps for the Islamic bond, the document showed.
Sharjah finished roadshows on Monday in London, following
investor meetings in the Middle East and Asia last week.
Sharjah, rated A3 by Moody's and A by Standard & Poor's, has
appointed Bank Of Sharjah, Barclays, Commerzbank, Dubai Islamic
Bank, HSBC and Sharjah Islamic Bank to arrange the deal.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)