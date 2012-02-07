* 75 unprovoked shark attacks occurred worldwide in 2011
* Humans are not sharks' favorite meal
* Twelve fatalities, all outside the United States
* Surfers account for 60 percent of attacks
* Humans kill many more sharks than sharks kill humans
MIAMI, Feb 7 Sharks killed a dozen people
worldwide last year, a two-decade high as tourists ventured into
waters in remote areas far from medical care, Florida
researchers said in a report released on Tuesday.
None of the deadly attacks occurred in the United States,
which saw a five-year downturn in the number of reported
unprovoked shark attacks, said ichthyologist George Burgess,
director of the International Shark Attack File housed at the
Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida.
"We had a number of fatalities in essentially out-of the way
places, where there's not the same quantity and quality of
medical attention readily available," Burgess said. "They also
don't have histories of shark attacks in these regions, so there
are not contingency plans in effect like there are in places
such as Florida."
Seventy-five attacks occurred worldwide, close to the decade
average, but the number of fatalities doubled compared with
2010, he said.
Despite the increased number of deaths last year, humans
still pose a much greater risk to sharks than sharks do to
humans, Burgess said.
"We're killing 30 to 70 million sharks per year in fisheries
-- who's killing who?" Burgess said. "The reality is that the
sea is actually a pretty benign environment, or else we'd be
measuring injuries in the thousands or millions per year."
Australia had three shark attack fatalities and there were
two each in Reunion, the Seychelles and South Africa, and one
each in Costa Rica, Kenya and New Caledonia.
The average global fatality rate for the last decade was
just under 7 percent, and it rose to 16 percent last year.
Excluding the United States, which had 29 shark attacks but no
deaths, the international fatality rate averaged 25 percent in
2011, Burgess said.
"We've had a decade-long decline in the number of attacks
and a continued decline in the fatality rate in the U.S.,"
Burgess said. "But last year's slight increase in non-U.S.
attacks resulted in a higher death rate. One in four people who
were attacked outside the U.S. died."
Other countries with multiple non-fatal attacks included
Australia with 11, South Africa with five and Reunion with four.
Indonesia, Mexico and Russia had three each, and the Seychelles
and Brazil had two each.
HUMANS NOT SHARKS' FAVORITE MEAL
While the higher number of fatalities worldwide came as a
surprise, the drop in the number of U.S. attacks follows a
10-year decline, Burgess said.
"There has to be a cause for that. People might argue
there's less sharks, but since the late 1990s, populations have
begun a slow recovery. By contrast, the number of attacks in the
United States and Florida suggests there's been a reduced use of
these waters," he said.
With its long coastline and year-round aquatic recreation
climate, Florida historically leads the United States in shark
attacks, and last year was no exception. The state had 11 of the
29 U.S. attacks.
Six of them occurred in Volusia County on the state's
central Atlantic coast, a popular surfing area, but that was the
lowest number there since 2004, when there were three.
"It's a good news/bad news situation," Burgess said. "From
the U.S. perspective, things have never been better, our attack
and fatality rates continue to decline. But if it's a reflection
of the downturn in the economy, it might suggest that other
areas have made a real push to get into the tourism market."
The next step to reducing the number of fatalities is
creating emergency plans for those alternative areas, said
Burgess, who has been invited to work on developing a response
plan in Reunion Island, in the Indian Ocean.
"Ironically, in this very foreign environment that has
animals and plants that can do us harm, we often don't seem to
exhibit any concern at all, we just jump in," Burgess said.
Surfers were the most affected group, accounting for about
60 percent of unprovoked attacks, largely due to the nature of
the activity. Swimmers experienced 35 percent of attacks,
followed by divers with about 5 percent.
Humans are not part of the sharks' preferred diet, but those
splashing around on the water's surface can be mistaken for
normal shark prey such as fish, turtles or seals. Burgess also
pointed out that humans in wetsuits can be mistaken for seals by
the sharks.
"When you're inside the water, there's much less chance of
sharks making a mistake because both parties can see each
other," Burgess said. "Surfing involves a lot of swimming,
kicking and splashing."
(Reporting By Jane Sutton; Editing by Sandra Maler)