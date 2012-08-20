* Sharp hires two consultants, including PwC, for report -
TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's struggling TV maker Sharp
Corp will deliver an asset appraisal report to its
banks next month that they will use to judge which business the
unprofitable company should sell in return for financial
backing, sources at the lenders said.
Sharp, with debt totalling 1.25 trillion yen ($16 billion),
is scrambling for money to refinance as much as 360 billion yen
of short-term commercial paper and a 200 billion-yen convertible
bond maturing in September next year. While the company may balk
at offloading parts of its business, it will have little choice
if banks insist on a fire sale in return for their backing.
Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group will provide several tens of billions of yen in
stopgap financing until the report, being compiled by two
consultants, including PricewaterhouseCoopers, is
ready, the sources said on condition they weren't identified.
So far, Sharp has said it is considering various options to
restructure its business in a bid to underpin its finances,
without giving details. Its banks may wait until the consultants
to deliver their assessment of what Sharp owns, what it is
worth, and where its liabilities lie before making specific
demands on what it should sell.
"At the moment we have no comment," said Machiko Watanabe, a
spokeswoman for PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Like rivals Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp,
Sharp has been hammered by waning global TV demand and
aggressive overseas competitors led by Samsung Electronics
that are grabbing a bigger slice of a shrinking pie.
Sharp, which has lost around $7 billion in market value this
year, has warned it would report a 100 billion-yen operating
loss this fiscal year, prompting ratings agencies to cut their
credit ratings. The company said it will axe 5,000 jobs, about a
tenth of its global workforce and its first redundancies in six
decades.
FIRE SALE
Local media reports last week claimed Sharp will sell units
ranging from its money-making copier business to its
money-losing solar panel factory.
The level of funding needed will also depend on how much
investment Sharp secures from Taiwanese partner, Hon Hai
Precision Industry.
Hon Hai is renegotiating a planned 67 billion-yen investment
in Sharp for a 10 percent stake that valued its shares at 550
yen. The stock since has fallen to below 180 yen, prompting Hon
Hai to seek a lower price per share and a possible increase in
its stake.
Hon Hai wanted 20 percent ownership of its fellow Apple Inc
supplier for 200 yen per share, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Friday, without saying where it obtained the
information.
Sharp's shares were trading 5.4 percent lower on Monday
following a 13 percent jump on Friday on a splurge of local
media reports of potential asset sales.
The Nikkei also said Sharp may sell its copier,
air-conditioner and LED businesses. It identified potential
buyers as Kyocera Corp, Daiwa House Industry Co
and Daikin Industries Ltd. Sharp issued a
statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange denying the report.
Jiji News Agency claimed the Osaka-based company was seeking
a 50 billion-yen cash injection from sources including U.S.
investment funds, Kyocera, Toshiba Corp.
Other media outlets said Sharp was asking for more than 100
billion yen for its solar panel plant in Sakai, western Japan,
while other reports said the inventor of mechanical pencils may
spin off its Kameyama plant, which makes LCD screens for Apple's
iPad and latest iPhone.
Sharp's consumer electronics business accounts for almost
two-fifths of revenue, with its home appliance business and a
printers and cash registers unit making up a tenth of sales
each. Its solar panel division is 8 percent of income, with the
remainder of sales generated from LCD panels and other
components.
The maker of Aquos TVs is mulling the sale of assets
including TV assembly plants in Poland, Malaysia and Mexico, and
office buildings in Tokyo, a company source told Reuters last
week.
Sharp also holds around $500 million marketable securities
in medical equipment maker Olympus Corp, flash memory
chip maker Toshiba, audio-visual equipment maker Pioneer Corp
and unlisted Eliiy Power Co, a lithium-ion battery
joint venture.