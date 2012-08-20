* Sharp hires two consultants, including PwC, for report -
sources
* Sharp's debt totals $16 billion
* Sharp shares fall 5.4 percent to 174 yen in Tokyo
By Taiga Uranaka and Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's embattled TV maker Sharp
Corp will submit an asset appraisal report to its banks
next month they will use to identify businesses the century-old
company has to sell in return for funding, sources at the
lenders said.
Sharp, with debt of 1.25 trillion yen ($16 billion), is
scrambling for money to refinance as much as 360 billion yen of
short-term commercial paper and a 200 billion-yen convertible
bond maturing in September next year. While the unprofitable
company may balk at giving up parts of its business that ranges
from washing machines to solar panels, it can ill afford to
resist a bank-led fire sale.
"I don't think Sharp holds much decision-making authority
anymore," said Katsuhide Takahashi, a credit-sector specialist
at Citigroup in Tokyo. "Sharp has a lot of pride, and now its
reality has been turned upside down, it's not responding quickly
enough."
Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group will provide several tens of billions of yen in
stopgap financing until the report, being compiled by two
consultants, including PricewaterhouseCoopers, is
ready, the sources said on condition they weren't identified.
So far, Sharp has said it is considering various options to
restructure its business in a bid to underpin its finances,
without giving details. Its banks may wait until the consultants
deliver their assessment of what Sharp owns, what it is worth,
and where its liabilities lie before making specific demands on
what it should sell.
"At the moment we have no comment," said Machiko Watanabe, a
spokeswoman for PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Like rivals Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp,
Sharp has been hammered by waning global TV demand and
aggressive overseas competitors led by Samsung Electronics
that are grabbing a bigger slice of a shrinking pie.
The creator of the electronic calculator, which has lost
around $7 billion in market value this year, has warned it would
report a 100 billion-yen operating loss this fiscal year,
prompting ratings agencies to cut their credit ratings. The
company said it will axe 5,000 jobs, about a tenth of its global
workforce and its first redundancies in six decades.
FIRE SALE
Local media reports last week said Sharp will sell units
ranging from its money-making copier business to its
money-losing solar panel factory.
The level of funding needed will also depend on how much
investment Sharp secures from Taiwanese partner, Hon Hai
Precision Industry.
Hon Hai is renegotiating a planned 67 billion-yen investment
in Sharp for a 10 percent stake that valued its shares at 550
yen. The stock since has fallen to below 180 yen, prompting Hon
Hai to seek a lower price per share and a possible increase in
its stake.
Hon Hai wanted 20 percent ownership of its fellow Apple Inc
supplier for 200 yen per share, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Friday, without saying where it obtained the
information.
Sharp's shares fell 5.4 percent to 174 yen on Monday
following a 13 percent jump on Friday on a splurge of local
media reports of potential asset sales.
The Nikkei also said Sharp may sell its copier,
air-conditioner and LED businesses. It identified potential
buyers as Kyocera Corp, Daiwa House Industry Co
and Daikin Industries Ltd. Sharp issued a
statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange denying the report.
Jiji News Agency reported the Osaka-based company was
seeking a 50 billion-yen cash injection from sources including
U.S. investment funds, Kyocera and Toshiba Corp.
Other media outlets said Sharp was asking for more than 100
billion yen for its solar panel plant in Sakai, western Japan,
while other reports said the inventor of ever-sharp mechanical
pencils may spin off its Kameyama plant, which makes LCD screens
for Apple's iPad and latest iPhone.
Sharp's consumer electronics business accounts for almost
two-fifths of revenue, with its home appliance business and a
printers and cash registers unit making up a tenth of sales
each. Its solar panel division is 8 percent of income, with the
remainder of sales generated from LCD panels and other
components.
The maker of Aquos TVs is mulling the sale of assets
including TV assembly plants in Poland, Malaysia and Mexico, and
office buildings in Tokyo, a company source told Reuters last
week.
Sharp also holds around $500 million marketable securities
in medical equipment maker Olympus Corp, flash memory
chip maker Toshiba, audio-visual equipment maker Pioneer Corp
and unlisted Eliiy Power Co, a lithium-ion battery
joint venture.