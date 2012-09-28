TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese banks have staked more
than $6 billion on two of the country's ailing electronics
companies, Sharp Corp and Renesas Electronics Corp
, loans that resolve the firms' immediate cash crises
but fail to end doubts about their future.
Chipmaker Renesas last month forecast its worst-ever annual
loss as a result of sinking prices and a strong yen, and sources
say 100-year-old Sharp expects to lose over 100 billion yen
($1.29 billion) this business year as it struggles against
rivals including South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
.
Still, the banks see continued lending as the best way to
get back their existing loans. "It doesn't make economic sense
to put a company into bankruptcy and have control determined by
a court rather than the banks," said Brian Waterhouse, senior
analyst at brokerage CLSA in Tokyo.
"They stand a much better chance of getting their money back
if the company is alive than if it is dead."
Many other financial institutions are cautious because of
continued worries about Sharp's future.
The new lending will keep Sharp - which needs to repay as
much as 360 billion yen of short term commercial loans over the
coming months - in business, and could in turn give the banks a
greater chance of recouping more than 300 billion yen in loans
already extended to the embattled company.
Still, an uncertain future for the display maker means the
lenders risk throwing good money after bad, some analysts say.
"For the banks it's not good news," said Naoko Nemoto,
managing director at ratings agency Standard & Poor's in Tokyo.
"There are many uncertain things like (Sharp's) profit
projections."
BELONG TO THE BANKS
For Sharp, pressure from the banks to adopt a low-risk
strategy may scupper plans to make Taiwanese partner Hon Hai
Precision Industry its largest shareholder.
Talks to seal the deal have been stalled since August and
lenders may want Sharp to abandon the negotiation that would
give fellow Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai, and its
chairman Terry Gou, leverage to push the Japanese company into a
riskier growth strategy.
That strategy would involve expanding its liquid crystal
display business, an analyst at a brokerage in Tokyo said,
declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of issue.
"For the next five years, Sharp belongs to the banks," the
analyst said. That may mean more focus on stable,
cash-generating businesses such as household appliances, he
said.
To secure bank backing, Sharp, which makes air conditioners,
microwave ovens and Aquos TVs, has had to agree to drastic cost
cuts such as selling overseas TV assembly plants, possibly to
Hon Hai, and shutting solar panel operations abroad.
Sharp confirmed on Friday it had won a 360 billion yen ($4.6
billion) bailout led by Mizuho Financial Group and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
Renesas said it had secured 161 billion yen in fresh
syndicated loans from four Japanese banks including Mizuho. The
cash-strapped firm said it had also received 47.5 billion yen in
other loans from the banks.
Separately, Renesas secured 49.5 billion yen in funding from
major shareholders Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Hitachi
Ltd and NEC Corp. Mizuho Corporate Bank is a
unit of Mizuho Financial Group.
Sources said this month that a Japanese government fund was
considering a bailout of the Renesas chipmaker as part of a
consortium including Toyota Motor Corp, countering a
100 billion bid by private equity firm KKR.
Sharp has signed syndicated loan agreements with Mizuho and
Mitsubishi UFJ for a 180 billion yen ($2.32 billion) term loan
and a loan facility of an equal amount. The banks had agreed a
day earlier to provide 210 billion in fresh loans on top of 150
billion made in August.
Those two banks will invite other lenders to join a
syndicate to spread the risk of the loans to Sharp, with life
insurer Resona Holdings likely to join, a banking
source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.