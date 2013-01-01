TOKYO Jan 1 Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp
Corp is considering raising more than 100 billion yen
($1.2 billion) this spring to bolster its capital base, the
Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The debt-laden company, whose displays are used in Apple
Inc's iPads and iPhones, was forced to seek a bailout
from banks in September and has forecast a loss of 155 billion
yen for the fiscal year to March 2013, hit by rising costs from
a strong yen and tough competition from its South Korean rivals.
Sharp's capital-to-asset ratio is likely to fall to around 8
percent in March. Its main creditor banks want it to raise that
ratio to above 10 percent with a mixture of steps including
public and preferred share offerings as well as subordinated
loans, the Japanese daily said, without citing sources.
Sharp will announce plans for a capital increase in February
and hopes to use the proceeds to strengthen its capital base and
its main liquid crystal display (LCD) panel business, according
to the paper.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
Shares of Sharp have slumped and its credit rating was
downgraded to junk status as the company struggles to turn its
business around. It recently agreed on a capital and business
tie-up with Qualcomm Inc in which the U.S. chipmaker
will invest as much as $120 million.
Sharp's shares closed at 303 yen in Tokyo on Friday, well
off its year-low of 142 yen hit in October but less than half
its value at the outset of 2012.
($1 = 86.4650 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)